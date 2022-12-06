12/5/22 Monday Madness – Activate the Puppets! Distract, Divide & Fear

Tonight live stream is RED HOT , the YT & Facebook censors cut the stream because I was right over the target.





Distract, Divide & use fear all the Elites & the Satanic Cabal has to control the masses. Activate the puppets celebrities, control opps, & the MSM to push the false narratives. Kanye West latest antic with Nick Fuentes in tow on the Alex Jones show is staged to make anyone who talks about the TRUTH about Hollyweird , Satanic Cabal , & or anything opposite of the MSM narratives to appear crazy... This is their plan to try to put the genie back in the bottle , close pandoras box... Not working.





1. Liberal Hero promoted by the MSM Michael Avenati sentence to 14 yrs for FRAUD another MSM fabrication goes bust... just like Megan Markle & Prince Harry is currently imploding





2. The World Cup is also broadcasted to China, but the Chinese state television puts a Mask Filter on the faces of all players and spectators





3. Kash Patel says Republicans should be asking for every scrap of paper concerning the J6 investigations. Every video, and let’s not forget Nancy Pelosi phone records! But are they?





4. Katie Hobbs certifies her own corrupt election, thanking the voters of Arizona and saying, “Because of your participation, our Democratic institutions thrived





5. MUST BE NICE TO BE A DEMOCRAT' Jesse Watters exposes the double standards and lavish living of Democratic leaders and their families





6.Power Outage in Moore County NC , Federal, state and local authorities on Monday said they were continuing to press their investigation into Saturday night's attack on two power transmission substations in Carthage and West End





7. Jordan Peterson Have You Notice Food & Shelter have become much more expensive





8. Matt Strickland business was raided and license suspended recently for denying to close his business during Covid restrictions in 2021.

a.) Virginia restaurant that defied COVID

orders subject to search and seizure by

ABC





9. LULAC sues city of Houston over at-large council seats, claiming it creates disparity

https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/lulac-lawsuit-houston-city-council-at-large-seats/285-42d49315-01cc-4177-880a-a02481f0278c





10. Canada is redefining conformed consent to force jab you , labeling decenters as mentally ill





11. President Reagan said that they didn't kill 6 million jews in the Holocaust





12. Jewish Podcaster Ethan Klein says he will perform a mock-execution of Jesus on Christmas





13. Michael Jackson said the same thing about the Jews





14. Thing that are taught in the Talmud





15. Michael Jackson said we live in a state of fear, that together we can come together without hope we are lost .





