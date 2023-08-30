Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO member Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary: What would he do if he was in charge
channel image
GalacticStorm
2109 Subscribers
Shop now
36 views
Published 18 hours ago

Viktor Orbán, PM of Hungary, a NATO Member, on what he would do if he was in charge: “Peace immediately. Call back Trump.” “Trump is the man who can save the Western world and probably all human beings on the globe.” Orbán knows Trump can and will prevent full-scale WW3.

Keywords
warukrainehungaryno peacezelenskyvictor orbandeep state stronghold

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket