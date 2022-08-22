Miles Guo: The food crisis is an inevitable catastrophe that mankind will face

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8/21/2022 Miles Guo: The domestic food shortage in Communist China will happen earlier than expected due to the severe drought in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. Severe droughts are always accompanied by regional floods. The food crisis is an inevitable catastrophe that mankind will face