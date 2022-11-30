Gene Revel's "In the John with Jon Jon; Let's talk about the Targum Jonathan"

Reposted From Gene Revel's Channel originally posted in 2020.

Introduction 4:55 JJ explains why he uses the Targum

14:34 How can the bible be inerrant, especially when Jonathan makes the claim that the Targum was translating the scriptures more accurately than the bible?

18:16 JJ tells us to "Get ready to resolve Genesis 1, 2, & 3." Jonathan Kleck and Michael Speer woefully attempt to teach the proper way to distinguish between the accounts of the LORD God and Lucifer God.

22:52 Do you know how you know it's not the LORD God? Because it doesn't say, the "LORD" God.

23:58 Jonathan makes claim that the "God" spoken of in Genesis 3-1 was eloheem/Lucifer but never is able to tie it all together.

26:49 I challenge JJ and Giggles to openly read the book of Genesis in the exact same way that they tell us to read it.

29:36 If you're saying that what JJ shows us is wrong, then you're saying that God is wrong.

33:59 According to JJ, Eve would have had permission from the LORD to have sex with any of the trees in the garden. So why wouldn't this also be considered as adultery?

41:11 Why haven't you apologized to Ash yet, Jonathan?

43:35 Notable differences between the Bible and Targum.

51:25 If the Targum is so concise and accurate, why didn't the LORD have those same words transcribed into the bible?

55:33 JJ's lethargic teachings on what a tree actually is.

