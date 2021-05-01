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London anti medical tyranny, freedom rally in 5/2021
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101 views • June 02, 2021
Some highlights from the coverage of the freedom rallies in London on the 15th May and 29th May 2021.
The attendance numbers are now incredible, and they will only keep increasing. The UK will not stay silent any longer.
The power in the people is stronger than the people in power.
Freedom. Worldwide. We accept nothing less.
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/Hb0Gjb-_wSU
t.me/OracleFilms
#UniteForFreedom #WeWillAllBeThere
The attendance numbers are now incredible, and they will only keep increasing. The UK will not stay silent any longer.
The power in the people is stronger than the people in power.
Freedom. Worldwide. We accept nothing less.
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/Hb0Gjb-_wSU
t.me/OracleFilms
#UniteForFreedom #WeWillAllBeThere
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