New Robot could potentially replace humans in their professions - to fighting fires, spraying chemicals
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
113 views • 2 weeks ago

Fighting fires or spraying pesticides?

China has unveiled a new robot that could potentially replace humans in their professions. 🤖

Also, if missed this, again: 

🛩🚫China grounds Boeing: Trade war takes to the skies

Beijing is halting further jet deliveries in retaliation to Trump's tariffs .

And it’s not just about the planes – Chinese airlines are also being told to stop using US-made aircraft parts.

That's what happens when a trade war turns into a full-on sky-high showdown. Boeing, already reeling from a series of accidents with its newest jets, is caught in the middle with its stock dipping and planes gathering dust.

