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Vaccine-Enhanced Disease ADMITTED in Confidential Reports
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190 views • December 20, 2021
Through quietly published reports, we find that vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED) is considered a "important potential risk" by public health officials. Also, documents reveal that VAED may be "presented as clinical manifestations of Covid-19," as well as other shocking information. (Background audio by The Mili$ha, purchase tracks here: https://www.beatstars.com/themilisha)
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Deep State Satire
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Deep State Satire
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