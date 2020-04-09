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What we are fighting may not even be Covid 19!!
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99 views • April 09, 2020
Source videos:
A real Doctor telling it like it is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x29y_bfgmIM&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2icPdaN91d8ZVDC65LzvW47HsrQM9EQ9d3TFViBYbQenBKrTA39eQfJoQ
A doctor from ICU in New York Speaks about what REALLY is going on with the COVID19
https://www.facebook.com/richardtomasATL/videos/10156673540156315/
A real Doctor telling it like it is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x29y_bfgmIM&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2icPdaN91d8ZVDC65LzvW47HsrQM9EQ9d3TFViBYbQenBKrTA39eQfJoQ
A doctor from ICU in New York Speaks about what REALLY is going on with the COVID19
https://www.facebook.com/richardtomasATL/videos/10156673540156315/
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