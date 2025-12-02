Divide and Conquer Strategy in the MAGA Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America First faces a brewing civil war inside MAGA. High-profile rifts (MTG, Massie, Rand) aren’t accidental—divide-and-conquer is in play. If we don’t talk, push back, and refocus our paradigm, the movement risks collapse. Critical thinkers must question narratives and align on priorities before 2026/2028.
#MAGA #AmericaFirst #DivideAndConquer #Politics #Tucker #Candace #MTG #RandPaul #ThomasMassie #WatchNow
