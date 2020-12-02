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Ex-Professor Of Physics-University Of Ottawa- Denis Rancourt Discusses His Paper "All-Cause Mortality During COVID-19: No Plague And A Likely Signature Of Mass Homicide By Government Response"
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105 views • December 02, 2020
4 June 2020: Jim Larsen asks Denis Rancourt to explain his paper "All-cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response". This paper: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_of_mass_homicide_by_government_response
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