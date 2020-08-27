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Will Pelosi become president if there is no election result by January?
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37 views • August 27, 2020
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on whether U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would automatically assume the role of acting president if the 2020 election is delayed.
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