BIBLE — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen

A Disciple of Christ
This series of Sunday School lessons by Dr. Bahnsen explains what it means to be a disciple of Christ-to learn of Him and abide in His word. This means, very practically, that disciples should know how to study their Bibles effectively.
You are invited to learn all the counsel of GOD from one of the greatest Bible teachers of all time—Greg L. Bahnsen. https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/
Listen to the series here:https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/get-started/
