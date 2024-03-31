Create New Account
BIBLE — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen
The Bahnsen Bible Academy
A Disciple of Christ

This series of Sunday School lessons by Dr. Bahnsen explains what it means to be a disciple of Christ-to learn of Him and abide in His word. This means, very practically, that disciples should know how to study their Bibles effectively.

You are invited to learn all the counsel of GOD from one of the greatest Bible teachers of all time—Greg L. Bahnsen. https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/

Listen to the series here:https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/get-started/

