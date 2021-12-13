Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Rethink your possessions; improve your health (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.03.15)

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Today's topic is:' Rethink your possessions; improve your health.'
We often measure our health and ourselves by the things we have. Dr. Daniels today will share with you the things she does NOT own and how not having these things keep her healthy and stress – free.
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