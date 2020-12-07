BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS KEYBOARD IS A $100 COMPUTER!!! - SHORTCIRCUIT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
743 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • December 07, 2020
Get $25 off all pairs of footwear using offer code shortcircuit at https://www.vessi.com/shortcircuit

Raspberry Pi isn't exactly new but it has come a long way that is almost usable for everyday activities, especially if you need something for under $100.

Buy the Raspberry Pi 400
DF Robot at https://lmg.gg/vJvSP
NewEgg (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/9JnE5Yt

Buy ASUS 360hz Gaming Monitor PG259QN
On Newegg (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/DBjexh
On B&H (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/kZzXjLQ
On Best Buy (PAID LINK): https://shop-links.co/172543199626645...

Check out Jeff Geerling's full teardown and review of the Raspberry Pi 400 at https://lmg.gg/qdA6z

Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.

►GET MERCH: http://www.LTTStore.com/
►SUPPORT US ON FLOATPLANE: https://www.floatplane.com/
►LTX EXPO: https://www.ltxexpo.com/

AFFILIATES & REFERRALS
---------------------------------------------------
►Affiliates, Sponsors & Referrals: https://lmg.gg/sponsors
►Private Internet Access VPN: https://lmg.gg/pialinus2
►MK Keyboards: https://lmg.gg/LyLtl
►Nerd or Die Stream Overlays: https://lmg.gg/avLlO
►NEEDforSEAT Gaming Chairs: https://lmg.gg/DJQYb
►Displate Metal Prints: https://lmg.gg/displateltt
►Epic Games Store (LINUSMEDIAGROUP): https://lmg.gg/kRTpY
►Official Game Store: https://www.nexus.gg/ltt
►Amazon Prime: https://lmg.gg/8KV1v
►Audible Free Trial: https://lmg.gg/8242J
►Our Gear on Amazon: https://geni.us/OhmF

FOLLOW US ELSEWHERE
---------------------------------------------------
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShrtCrctYT
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shortcircuityt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShortCircuitYT

FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNELS
---------------------------------------------------
Linus Tech Tips: https://lmg.gg/linustechtipsyt
TechLinked: https://lmg.gg/techlinkedyt
Techquickie: https://lmg.gg/techquickieyt
LMG Clips: https://lmg.gg/lmgclipsyt
Channel Super Fun: https://lmg.gg/channelsuperfunyt
Carpool Critics: https://lmg.gg/carpoolcriticsyt
Keywords
keyboardraspberry pishortcircuitlinus mediajeff geerling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France&#8217;s crisis deepens: Macron bans &#8220;illegitimate&#8221; protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

France’s crisis deepens: Macron bans “illegitimate” protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

Willow Tohi
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
Researchers: AI tools could lead to &#8220;gradual disempowerment&#8221; of humanity

Researchers: AI tools could lead to “gradual disempowerment” of humanity

Ramon Tomey
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Garrison Vance
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy