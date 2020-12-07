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THIS KEYBOARD IS A $100 COMPUTER!!! - SHORTCIRCUIT
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71 views • December 07, 2020
Get $25 off all pairs of footwear using offer code shortcircuit at https://www.vessi.com/shortcircuit
Raspberry Pi isn't exactly new but it has come a long way that is almost usable for everyday activities, especially if you need something for under $100.
Buy the Raspberry Pi 400
DF Robot at https://lmg.gg/vJvSP
NewEgg (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/9JnE5Yt
Buy ASUS 360hz Gaming Monitor PG259QN
On Newegg (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/DBjexh
On B&H (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/kZzXjLQ
On Best Buy (PAID LINK): https://shop-links.co/172543199626645...
Check out Jeff Geerling's full teardown and review of the Raspberry Pi 400 at https://lmg.gg/qdA6z
Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
►GET MERCH: http://www.LTTStore.com/
►SUPPORT US ON FLOATPLANE: https://www.floatplane.com/
►LTX EXPO: https://www.ltxexpo.com/
AFFILIATES & REFERRALS
---------------------------------------------------
►Affiliates, Sponsors & Referrals: https://lmg.gg/sponsors
►Private Internet Access VPN: https://lmg.gg/pialinus2
►MK Keyboards: https://lmg.gg/LyLtl
►Nerd or Die Stream Overlays: https://lmg.gg/avLlO
►NEEDforSEAT Gaming Chairs: https://lmg.gg/DJQYb
►Displate Metal Prints: https://lmg.gg/displateltt
►Epic Games Store (LINUSMEDIAGROUP): https://lmg.gg/kRTpY
►Official Game Store: https://www.nexus.gg/ltt
►Amazon Prime: https://lmg.gg/8KV1v
►Audible Free Trial: https://lmg.gg/8242J
►Our Gear on Amazon: https://geni.us/OhmF
FOLLOW US ELSEWHERE
---------------------------------------------------
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShrtCrctYT
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shortcircuityt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShortCircuitYT
FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNELS
---------------------------------------------------
Linus Tech Tips: https://lmg.gg/linustechtipsyt
TechLinked: https://lmg.gg/techlinkedyt
Techquickie: https://lmg.gg/techquickieyt
LMG Clips: https://lmg.gg/lmgclipsyt
Channel Super Fun: https://lmg.gg/channelsuperfunyt
Carpool Critics: https://lmg.gg/carpoolcriticsyt
Raspberry Pi isn't exactly new but it has come a long way that is almost usable for everyday activities, especially if you need something for under $100.
Buy the Raspberry Pi 400
DF Robot at https://lmg.gg/vJvSP
NewEgg (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/9JnE5Yt
Buy ASUS 360hz Gaming Monitor PG259QN
On Newegg (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/DBjexh
On B&H (PAID LINK): https://geni.us/kZzXjLQ
On Best Buy (PAID LINK): https://shop-links.co/172543199626645...
Check out Jeff Geerling's full teardown and review of the Raspberry Pi 400 at https://lmg.gg/qdA6z
Purchases made through some store links may provide some compensation to Linus Media Group.
►GET MERCH: http://www.LTTStore.com/
►SUPPORT US ON FLOATPLANE: https://www.floatplane.com/
►LTX EXPO: https://www.ltxexpo.com/
AFFILIATES & REFERRALS
---------------------------------------------------
►Affiliates, Sponsors & Referrals: https://lmg.gg/sponsors
►Private Internet Access VPN: https://lmg.gg/pialinus2
►MK Keyboards: https://lmg.gg/LyLtl
►Nerd or Die Stream Overlays: https://lmg.gg/avLlO
►NEEDforSEAT Gaming Chairs: https://lmg.gg/DJQYb
►Displate Metal Prints: https://lmg.gg/displateltt
►Epic Games Store (LINUSMEDIAGROUP): https://lmg.gg/kRTpY
►Official Game Store: https://www.nexus.gg/ltt
►Amazon Prime: https://lmg.gg/8KV1v
►Audible Free Trial: https://lmg.gg/8242J
►Our Gear on Amazon: https://geni.us/OhmF
FOLLOW US ELSEWHERE
---------------------------------------------------
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShrtCrctYT
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shortcircuityt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShortCircuitYT
FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNELS
---------------------------------------------------
Linus Tech Tips: https://lmg.gg/linustechtipsyt
TechLinked: https://lmg.gg/techlinkedyt
Techquickie: https://lmg.gg/techquickieyt
LMG Clips: https://lmg.gg/lmgclipsyt
Channel Super Fun: https://lmg.gg/channelsuperfunyt
Carpool Critics: https://lmg.gg/carpoolcriticsyt
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