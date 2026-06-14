BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

250 Year USA Slow Collapse
GoneDark
GoneDark
296 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • Today

It is already too late.  1971 marked the beginning of the end.  Everything has been manipulated and propped up since 1913.  Crashes and Recessions are for more wealth transfer to rich.  The entire system is rigged.  Only answer is to have prepared for looming reality check.  US cities are already gone.  Better stay as far away as possible once entitlements end in the not too distant future.

Keywords
moneygoldoiltaxeswealtheconomicssilvercurrencydollarinterestfinanceinflationpricesvaluations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Gallipoli of the Gulf: America&#8217;s strategic collapse in the Middle East

The Gallipoli of the Gulf: America’s strategic collapse in the Middle East

Ramon Tomey
Energy Prices Push U.S. Inflation to 4.2%, Highest Since 2023

Energy Prices Push U.S. Inflation to 4.2%, Highest Since 2023

Sterling Ashworth
Global Armed Conflicts Reach Post-WWII Record, Report Says

Global Armed Conflicts Reach Post-WWII Record, Report Says

Garrison Vance
EU Sanctions Package Includes Indian Entities, Threatens Trade Deal

EU Sanctions Package Includes Indian Entities, Threatens Trade Deal

Garrison Vance
Coinbase Exec: Institutional Buyers Seen Acquiring Bitcoin Amid Price Plunge

Coinbase Exec: Institutional Buyers Seen Acquiring Bitcoin Amid Price Plunge

Sterling Ashworth
The Property Tax Heist: How Central Appraisal Districts are using secret algorithms to steal your home&#8217;s equity

The Property Tax Heist: How Central Appraisal Districts are using secret algorithms to steal your home’s equity

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy