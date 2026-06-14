250 Year USA Slow Collapse

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It is already too late. 1971 marked the beginning of the end. Everything has been manipulated and propped up since 1913. Crashes and Recessions are for more wealth transfer to rich. The entire system is rigged. Only answer is to have prepared for looming reality check. US cities are already gone. Better stay as far away as possible once entitlements end in the not too distant future.