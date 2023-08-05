I'm sharing this video from 'The Jimmy Dore Show", on YouTube. from today, August 5, 2023.

RFK Jr. Agrees (Again)To Interview w Max Blumenthal About Israel!

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently appeared on The Jimmy Dore Show, he expressed a number of wildly pro-Israeli talking points and spin, depicting Palestinians as terrorists and Israel as the injured party in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Jimmy suggested RFK take the issue up with Max Blumenthal, and Kennedy agreed. He later appeared to backtrack on the commitment, but during Friday's show texted Jimmy to say he would follow through. Jimmy and The Convo Couch's Craig Jardula talk to Max about whether RFK will be true to his word or he will duck the proposed conversation.

Here's 'The Grayzone' article from August 3, 2023

RFK Jr staff block Israel-Palestine dialogue after the candidate agreed

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/08/03/rfk-jr-israel-palestine-dialogue/

