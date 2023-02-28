Create New Account
DESPITE $11 TRILLION FOR COVID, GOV’T PROGRAM HAS PAID $0 TO COVID VACCINE-INJURED
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 27, 2023


It is perhaps the biggest untold medical story involving the government of our time. American’s have nowhere to turn if they get injured or die after receiving a COVID vaccine. FOIA emails reveal a countermeasures compensation program unwilling to safeguard, or even compensate, injured vaccine recipients.


#VaccineInjured #COVID #CICP


POSTED: February 27, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2b6j8e-despite-11-trillion-for-covid-govt-program-has-paid-0-to-covid-vaccine-inju.html


healthgovernmentmedicinedel bigtreehighwirefoiacovidvaccine injuredcicp11 trillionpaid zerocountermeasures compensation program

