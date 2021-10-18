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On Dream Daddy Fan Art -- Dumping With Scrump #3
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0 view • October 18, 2021
Dream Daddy, a dating sim where you have your choice of 7 gay dads to bang, was made by Game Grumps and released to critical acclaim by the progressive games press. A fan artist decided to make Dream Milfs, a gender-swapped fan art of the original 7 dads, as 7 moms. AND TUMBLR LOST THEIR SHIT.
Said best by a viewer, Lady Larunai, on twitter: "4 mildly annoying tweets towards an assistant at Marvel gets 300 articles claiming harassment and rape. Actual harassment against a fan artist = silent media".
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Contact Scrumpmonkey: https://twitter.com/spicyscrump
Said best by a viewer, Lady Larunai, on twitter: "4 mildly annoying tweets towards an assistant at Marvel gets 300 articles claiming harassment and rape. Actual harassment against a fan artist = silent media".
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Contact Scrumpmonkey: https://twitter.com/spicyscrump
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