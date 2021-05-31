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Nordstream2 and the Beast
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21 views • May 31, 2021
Joe Biden indicated that the struggle over construction of the Nordstream 2 pipeline has ended. The Russians and Germans will finally complete the project after years of opposition from the United States. What are the geopolitical implications if America has lost the ability to control energy supplies to Europe? Is a breakup of NATO imminent? What does Bible prophecy say about relations between the United States and the European Union? Find out in this special report from Upward Vision News.
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