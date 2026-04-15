THE SWALWELL SNARE: How the ‘Believe All Women’ Champion Got Caught in His Own Trap

The "vipers" have finally turned on their keeper. Eric Swalwell—the man who built his career on the "Believe All Women" mantra and survived the Fang Fang spy scandal—has finally hit the "trap door" of California politics.

In this video, we break down the poetic justice of Swalwell’s sudden downfall. After years of being shielded by the Democratic establishment, the Congressman’s luck ran out the moment he set his sights on the Governor’s mansion and crossed the donor class. Now, facing a barrage of horrific allegations from multiple women—including claims of drugging, choking, and assault—the man who torched Brett Kavanaugh is finding out exactly what it feels like when the "standard" he created is applied to him.

From the "handy" rumors in the Bay Area to the sudden loss of his House seat and gubernatorial bid, we explore:

The devastating new accusations from former staffers.

How the "Blue Team Machine" drops its own the moment they become a liability.

The irony of the "Believe All Women" ethos coming back to haunt its loudest champion.

Why Tom Steyer and the mega-donors might be the real reason Swalwell is packing his bags.

He built the trap. He fed the vipers. Now, he’s reaping exactly what he sowed.

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