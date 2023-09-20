KEVIN J. JOHNSTON VS. A 2000 POUND BULL WHILE PLAYING MEXICAN POKER!

PAT KING is a Canadian social commentator who was one of the instrumental people in getting the Ottawa Truckers Convoy put together. The Canadian government assaulted him, stole his car, stole all his money and personal property and locked him up for 5 months.
This was a fundraising event so that Pat King can pay for his legal expenses. We have to risk being killed by wild animals in Canada just to pay legal fees because the government will not stop arresting us. Canada is a hardcore communist dump and I highly recommend you stay the hell away from it!
www.FreedomReport.ca
#bull #bulls #bullfighting #mexicanpoker #cards #poker #rodeo #bullriding #horses #cows #beef #rodeopoker #cowboy #cowboypoker
