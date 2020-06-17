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How Federal Courts Gave us Qualified Immunity and Forced it on All 50 States
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17 views • June 17, 2020
A legal doctrine first created out of thin air by judicial fiat went unchallenged - and the court did what it does so well, it eventually forced that same doctrine on all 50 states.
Path to Liberty: June 17, 2020
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Path to Liberty: June 17, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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