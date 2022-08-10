Satan always show beforehand in movies & money his destruction of Jezebel's Western feminist nations

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). God’s Holy Spirit showed a Christian brother the secret code that Satan Lucifer has encoded into the money bill revealing his plans for the destruction of the Western feminist nations that are under God’s judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Satan Lucifer always shows beforehand in movies and money his plan for the destruction of the wicked vile evil Jezebel’s Western feminist nations, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster office, and doing thousands of other things to remove God’s spiritual protection that allow the devil to replace 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ population with returned nephilim & chimera fake aliens incarnate avatars and fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatars. They refuse to warn their church donators of the 33.3% replacement of their populace, and 70% infiltration of their military & police, and 40 to 60 million people replaced every year, and 12 million children eaten every year, and the vampires and werewolves and Godzilla and gargoyles and Medusa and minotaur they are creating in the Antarctic Nazi Black Shield base. They are fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall,” and they will have the blood of 6 billion humans and 12 million children who they are eating in their supermarket food and restaurant food and church food on their hands. They are afraid of 99% of their church donators leaving their churches thinking that they are crazy lunatics, so that God’s house would be cleansed of their religious filth, and they are afraid of receiving assassination attempts and their genetic descendant idols getting slaughtered and getting cooked alive every day by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie and earth and women & children. Dear brethren, have nothing to do with the Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church’s crazy lunatic pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and condoning in silence all the devil’s evils, or even worse, insulting God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth of God that we real Christians share and warn them, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule from church donators. They are the living dead, and the desecrators of God’s self-sacrificial love of Jesus, and the executioners of the human specie. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





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