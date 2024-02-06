Create New Account
A Sword Is Upon The Liar's ~ And They Shall DOTE
The Final Witness
Jeremiah 50:36 A sword is upon the liars { Jimmy Rice }; and they shall dote: a sword is upon her mighty men; and they shall be dismayed.

DOTE ~ To be delirious; to have the intellect impaired by age,

so that the mind wanders or wavers;

Dote is a True Description of The Ministers of Satan

at The Overcomer Ministry in Particular !!

False Witness brother Rg Stair Fulfilled in Great Detail

The Scriptural Word in Proverbs ~ The Prating Fool!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

 https://brandnewtube.com/studio

