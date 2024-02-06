A Sword Is Upon The Liar's ~ And They Shall DOTE

Jeremiah 50:36 A sword is upon the liars { Jimmy Rice }; and they shall dote: a sword is upon her mighty men; and they shall be dismayed.
DOTE ~ To be delirious; to have the intellect impaired by age,
so that the mind wanders or wavers;
Dote is a True Description of The Ministers of Satan
at The Overcomer Ministry in Particular !!
False Witness brother Rg Stair Fulfilled in Great Detail
The Scriptural Word in Proverbs ~ The Prating Fool!
