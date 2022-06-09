Thanks to 2000 Mules, Sheriffs are taking Action that previously turned their heads.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gary Snyder, one of the people who recorded the videos and caught the mules, says the Yuma County fraud investigation absolutely came as a result of True the Vote and 2000 Mules. He explains that Sheriff Wilmot sat on the info for a year and a half before finally issuing indictments only after 2000 Mules came out.