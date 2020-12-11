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Why Are Doctors Saying No To The Co-vid19(84) Vaccines?
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73 views • December 11, 2020
'Doctors Refuse Covid *Va**🖕🖕ine'
This is my newest effort to combat the tsunami of prop@ganda!
If you want to get first notice of video and book releases then come along for the ride here...https://bit.ly/DoctorsSayNoBrighteon
The Cracks in Consensus book is only a few days away from release so if you want to buy at it's current price then get in now because I will be raising the price after release. https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/"Pixie+Seymour"
This is my newest effort to combat the tsunami of prop@ganda!
If you want to get first notice of video and book releases then come along for the ride here...https://bit.ly/DoctorsSayNoBrighteon
The Cracks in Consensus book is only a few days away from release so if you want to buy at it's current price then get in now because I will be raising the price after release. https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/"Pixie+Seymour"
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