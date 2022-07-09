The Control Cabal's Plans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The control cabal has been developing and executing plans for centuries, with the goal of full control of humanity. Based on principles unfavorable to the rest of us, they have executed modalities of infiltration, manipulation and gradual acceptance of their hidden and disguised methods and technologies of control.