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Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich - Covid Vaccination Scam (Subtitulo En Español)
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61 views • June 03, 2021
The German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich (1958) has had a long career in which he has conducted controversial lawsuits against Volkswagen, for example. A respectable number of books and research reports are to his name. Fuellmich has focused on investigating the facts surrounding the corona crisis from April 2020. Together with a team of specialists, he has had a large number of investigations that have brought him to the point where he can determine that he and his team have evidence of the true facts.
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