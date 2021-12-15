UNESCO EXPERT RAHUL GOSWAMI: NEO-COLONIALISM, CORPORATISM, & MULTILATERAL GLOBALISM (PART 1)

In this video, I interview Rahul Goswami, who is a United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) expert on intangible cultural heritage in Asia; a former adviser to the Centre on Environment Education under the Indian government's Ministry of Environment; and a former adviser to the Ministry of Agriculture Programme on traditional methods of cultivation. He has studied and researched traditional knowledge for about 30 years.

During this second half of this interview, Goswami historicizes how the United Nations enterprise is an extension of the colonial model of globalization. Expounding on the educational programs of UNESCO, Goswami details how national education systems and the traditional knowledge communities of indigenous cultures are being technocratically colonized by multinational corporations in partnership with the multilateral wings of the United Nations and other global governance organizations. He also explains how UNESCO co-opts the intelligentsia of the Global South and other post-colonial nations in order to recruit spokespeople who will champion technocratic UN directives that supplant the traditional knowledge and cultural heritages of indigenous communities. We also explore how this systematic process of indigenous "brain drain" has its roots in Cecil Rhodes' colonialist model of international education through his Anglophile Rhodes Scholarships.

Moreover, we trace the historical origins of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back to Malthusian population control and resource-rationing policies that were espoused by the first Director-General of UNESCO, Julian Huxley. We also examine some of the socioeconomic impacts of UN sustainability development projects. Additionally, we discuss how the worldwide roll out of the "precision medicine" industry threatens to supplant indigenous medicine practices, such as the Indian tradition of ayurvedic medicine. Finally, we explore strategies for resisting and circumventing the neo-colonial corporatization schemes of the multilateral world order being advanced by the UN and other global governance institutions.

Source: School World Order