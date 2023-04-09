https://gettr.com/post/p2dy0qdb208

4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】Kevin and Max, second-generation fellow fighters: We donate to the Rule of Law Foundation and Rule of Law Society because we are convinced that the Chinese Communist Party will definitely be destroyed. We encourage more young people to join the fight to overthrow the CCP on the basis of safety!

#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC





4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】爆二代战友凯文和麦克斯：我们捐款给法治基金和法治社会是因为我们坚信中共必被灭。我们呼吁更多的年轻人在安全的前提下参与到灭共的事业当中！

#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦





