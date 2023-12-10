Missing $35 Trillion Trail

The USA recorded national debt is around $34 trillion today while the Pentagon audits cannot account for over $35 trillion that has gone mysteriously missing. Learn why this is so. All those tax dollars have been transferred to the elite and their crony IMC partners. Does not matter how much money is spent or stolen on defense if the results are junk products. There is a lot of that and here is one example.
