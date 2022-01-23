Okongo Samson Brings Hope to Africa After Harrowing Escape From a Terrorist Group

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TAKEAWAYS
There is a mighty healing power in telling your story of abuse and torture
What it was like reaching the point of hopelessness and doubting God
Overcoming strong emotions of anger toward God and realizing He will never forsake us
How it’s possible to forgive those who have abused us
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