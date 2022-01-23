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Okongo Samson Brings Hope to Africa After Harrowing Escape From a Terrorist Group
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22 views • January 23, 2022
Few people have felt a power drill bore holes into their legs while being hung upside down. But Okongo Samson has. All because he dared to talk about Jesus Christ. Okongo shares about the good news of salvation and forgiving his abusers in his powerful story entitled, Abducted But Not Forsaken: How One Man’s Escape from a Notorious Terrorist Brought Hope to Africa. Okongo talks about the extreme difficulty in trusting God after he was ambushed by the Lord’s Resistance Army at the age of 16, while traveling to war torn nations to preach the good news. While held as prisoner, he was repeatedly sexually abused and saw many children dying around him. Today, as founder and president of Unite 4 Africa, Okongo has traveled to over 92 countries to help liberate other people facing persecution.


TAKEAWAYS

There is a mighty healing power in telling your story of abuse and torture

What it was like reaching the point of hopelessness and doubting God

Overcoming strong emotions of anger toward God and realizing He will never forsake us

How it’s possible to forgive those who have abused us


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Keywords
terrorismabuseforgivenesschristjesussalvationtortureterroristafricapersecutionhopelessnessangerprisonerpersecutedforsakeliberatemartyredsexually abusedtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showokongo samsonabducted but not forsakenlords resistance armyunite 4 africa
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