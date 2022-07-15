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TUCKER CARLSON: Vaccine Scandal Exposed
MAGA
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357 views • July 15, 2022

Research on the vaccines show vaccines could have a 

370% increase chance of being infected.


This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976;  Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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“The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple…

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fdacdcvaccinevaccine injuryvirusdrugjabpfizercoviddr fauchiron johnsonwalenskycomirnaty
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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