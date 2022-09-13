Create New Account
The Iodine Topical Skin Protocol For Skin Cysts, Infected Skin, etc.
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


I teach a lot of my coaching clients who have serious skin issues such as infected open wounds, infected cysts, cysts, and other various skin issues with the use of Iodine to treat these topically.


In this video I share with you what skin issues Iodine can treat when used topically, how to use Iodine safely and correctly topically, the different methods you can use Iodine topically, what type of Iodine to use topically and much more on this specific topic of using Iodine to treat skin issues.


