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Insurance Faces a Competitor: Medical Cost Sharing
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31 views • September 23, 2021
Cesar Bautista - Key Accounts with Zion Health
Because ObamaCare priced middle-class families out of the health insurance market, a new model for major medical payment arose. A million families now use this "credit union-like" alternative. One of the fastest-growing Sharing Communities is Zion Health.
At half the cost of insurance while actually expanding services - Sharing Communities replace insurers' adversarial relationship with patients with an attitude of partnership with family needs. Simplifying the way people view healthcare and giving them the freedom to get the healthcare they want when they want.
https://zionhealth.org/
Because ObamaCare priced middle-class families out of the health insurance market, a new model for major medical payment arose. A million families now use this "credit union-like" alternative. One of the fastest-growing Sharing Communities is Zion Health.
At half the cost of insurance while actually expanding services - Sharing Communities replace insurers' adversarial relationship with patients with an attitude of partnership with family needs. Simplifying the way people view healthcare and giving them the freedom to get the healthcare they want when they want.
https://zionhealth.org/
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