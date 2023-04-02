Chess Endgame Part Two, Biographical Information on Michael J. and Role Reversal

Biography section begins at 6:31. Between November 1992 through 1995, a period of three years, corresponded to a very difficult period in our lives due to economic shocks and financial problems that marked the period from 1990 forward for several years. We were required by circumstances to transition into a role reversal as that was the best option! It took the pressure off both spouses in a major way. During the three year period that I was the "homemaker" chess was an activity that allowed me to remain competitive and mentally sharp. This video describes briefly a 7 year period from 11/1988 - 12/1996; 1996 is not discussed in this video, all I can say is multiple shocks, trauma and difficulties had erased all of my initiatives pursued both in Chess and in Business begun late 94 through 1995.

While competing between 1993-1995: I won three different Club Championships, Southbury- (1993), Madison (1993) and Yonkers (1995); Competed for an A-Team Chess League going 3-1 (1995): In correspondence chess, Given title of Candidate Master by United States Chess Federation (11/1995). Between 1993-1995 I competed in about a dozen over the Board rated competitions in Tournaments, the highest rating for me OTB was Class A. I played on occasion at NY Bronx Park, and Port Chester Library, both places always had plenty of good players showing up for Speed Chess. No one spoke English, didn't matter! :) It's Chess!

I have not played at all for over 20 years, at present I do not play or study Chess due to disability.