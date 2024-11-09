© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hosts on Israel's Channel 14 toasted Donald Trump's US election victory with shots of alcohol live on air, celebrating the win.
Many in Israel believe his leadership will further Israel's goals in reshaping the Middle East.
Source @Hoopoe platform
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/