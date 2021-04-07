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Facing Circumcision: Eight Physicians Tell Their Stories
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30 views • April 07, 2021
Seven family practice physicians and one emergency room physician struggle with their consciences, the ethical dilemmas, and the human rights issues affecting physicians who circumcise newborns for non-medical reasons. Three of the physicians tell why they stopped circumcising. The rest tell why they continue to circumcise or to advocate circumcision and discuss what considerations might lead them to change their minds. Since this video was made, all of those interviewed eventually stopped performing newborn circumcision.
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