US Father Scott Schara, Whose Daughter Grace Died Due to Draconian COV-ID-19 "Health" Protocols In Hospitals Has Filed a Trailblazing Nuremberg Style Lawsuit Against Those Persons Responsible

Watch this video of United States father Scott Schara, whose daughter Grace died due to draconian COVID-19 health protocols in hospitals. Scott Schara is a man on a mission.

Scott Schara, the father of murdered Grace Schara, joins Paul Harrell to talk about Ascension Hospitals response to his lawsuit that accuses them of killing his daughter. Ascension Hospital in Wisconsin is denying they illegally placed a “Do Not Resuscitate” order on Grace without her parents knowledge or consent. Five doctors and two nurses are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.



In court filings the hospital has the audacity to blame the victim and suggests the reason Grace Schara died was the fault of her parents. This is outrageous because it was the hospital that had Scott forcibly removed. Once they had Grace separated from her parents they gave her lethal doses of drugs and wrote up the “Do Not Resuscitate” order.



Cov-ID did not create the evils of our medical industry but it did expose what was already there for all the world to see.

