Jasson Miller Explain Why Gettr Is Safe With Free Speech

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03/30/2022 Jasson Miller: We did 3 things to make our server safe. First, We have a smart and robust and proactive moderation system to make sure that we keep out things such as ISIS videos or illegal activity, things of that nature. Second, we made sure that the ideological user experience is good. Third, I want to make sure this isn’t an American echo chamber, we will get people from all over the world on it.