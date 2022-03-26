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Bob Goodness - You're Fired If You Don't Comply
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24 views • March 26, 2022
New words for the great old Beatles song, Oobla Dee, Oobla Dah, Life Goes On. Sending my most sincere respects to Sir Paul McCartney. Pie Pie was a bit under the weather so he sat this one out. Music provided by karaoke soundtrack. A HUGE THANK YOU to Mike Adams for making Brighteon.com such a great site !!
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