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Get out of her my people
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102 views • May 23, 2021
(all footage taken under freedom of info act 1998 fair use)
Excerpt from Shattered Paradise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXaECI5qzfo&;t=1047s
Excerpt from Shattered Paradise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXaECI5qzfo&;t=1047s
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