01/11/2023 The entire shutdown of the National Airspace System forced the FAA to ground all flights. President Biden has not ruled out a cyber attack. Jack Posobiec said, "This is exactly what an invasion of Taiwan scenario would start out like."
01/11/2023 国家空域系统全面关闭迫使美国联邦航空局让所有航班停飞。拜登总统没有排除这是遭到网络攻击的可能性。杰克·波索别克说：“入侵台湾的情景就会是这样开始的。”
