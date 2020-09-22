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Pr Christian Perronne : "Arrêtez d'aller faire tous ces tests qui ne servent à rien !"
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9 views • September 22, 2020
22 sept. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zz72R-jBSm8
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
« La France est championne du monde de létalité du COVID »
André Bercoff reçoit le Pr Christian Perronne, chef du service d'infectiologie à Garches.
Gestion du #Covid_19 : après le confinement et la vague de mars-avril, les autorités commettent-elles les mêmes erreurs ?
Actualité, politique, invités... Du lundi au vendredi, de 12h à 13h20, retrouvez André Bercoff dans tous ses états.
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
« La France est championne du monde de létalité du COVID »
André Bercoff reçoit le Pr Christian Perronne, chef du service d'infectiologie à Garches.
Gestion du #Covid_19 : après le confinement et la vague de mars-avril, les autorités commettent-elles les mêmes erreurs ?
Actualité, politique, invités... Du lundi au vendredi, de 12h à 13h20, retrouvez André Bercoff dans tous ses états.
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