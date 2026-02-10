BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Overthinkers Anonymous - Gail Carson
Overthinkers Anonymous
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, lyrics, and AI Voice/Music


verse
I can imagine a whole story, Without a scrap of evidence

I can compose a trashy novel, from an innocent sideway glance

I can overthink your text, and think the worst of what you say 

I guess my brain is special, I'm just talented that way...



Chorus
I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member

Of the elite, illustrious, Club of  Overthinkers

With a star on the sidewalk,  a key to the city

A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi

This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky

They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry

Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous

I'm the leader of the club...   Overthinkers Anonymous



verse
My imagination's gone wild, my brain filter's on the fritz

I think of something crazy, and it falls right off of my lips

Whatever is embarrassing, for sure I'll say the worst

I can take any conversation, into a whole 'nother universe




Chorus
I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member

Of the elite, illustrious, Club of  Overthinkers

With a star on the sidewalk,  a key to the city

A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi

This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky

They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry

Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous

I'm the leader of the club...   Overthinkers Anonymous



Chorus
I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member

Of the elite, illustrious, Club of  Overthinkers

With a star on the sidewalk,  a key to the city

A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi

This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky

They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry

Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous

I'm the leader of the club...   Overthinkers Anonymous


I'm the leader of the club...   Overthinkers Anonymous

