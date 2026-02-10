© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Overthinkers Anonymous
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
verse
I can imagine a whole story, Without a scrap of evidence
I can compose a trashy novel, from an innocent sideway glance
I can overthink your text, and think the worst of what you say
I guess my brain is special, I'm just talented that way...
Chorus
I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member
Of the elite, illustrious, Club of Overthinkers
With a star on the sidewalk, a key to the city
A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi
This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky
They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry
Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous
I'm the leader of the club... Overthinkers Anonymous
verse
My imagination's gone wild, my brain filter's on the fritz
I think of something crazy, and it falls right off of my lips
Whatever is embarrassing, for sure I'll say the worst
I can take any conversation, into a whole 'nother universe
Chorus
I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member
Of the elite, illustrious, Club of Overthinkers
With a star on the sidewalk, a key to the city
A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi
This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky
They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry
Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous
I'm the leader of the club... Overthinkers Anonymous
Chorus
I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member
Of the elite, illustrious, Club of Overthinkers
With a star on the sidewalk, a key to the city
A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi
This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky
They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry
Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous
I'm the leader of the club... Overthinkers Anonymous
I'm the leader of the club... Overthinkers Anonymous