Overthinkers Anonymous

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, lyrics, and AI Voice/Music





verse

I can imagine a whole story, Without a scrap of evidence



I can compose a trashy novel, from an innocent sideway glance



I can overthink your text, and think the worst of what you say



I guess my brain is special, I'm just talented that way...







Chorus

I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member



Of the elite, illustrious, Club of Overthinkers



With a star on the sidewalk, a key to the city



A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi



This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky



They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry



Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous



I'm the leader of the club... Overthinkers Anonymous







verse

My imagination's gone wild, my brain filter's on the fritz



I think of something crazy, and it falls right off of my lips



Whatever is embarrassing, for sure I'll say the worst



I can take any conversation, into a whole 'nother universe









Chorus

I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member



Of the elite, illustrious, Club of Overthinkers



With a star on the sidewalk, a key to the city



A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi



This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky



They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry



Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous



I'm the leader of the club... Overthinkers Anonymous







Chorus

I'm a bonified, certified, card carrying member



Of the elite, illustrious, Club of Overthinkers



With a star on the sidewalk, a key to the city



A Pink Cadillac, Call in the Paparazzi



This song will be a hit, it will be on Kelly oaky



They will sing it on stage, at the grand ole opry



Call me Queen Faux Pas, my brain is almost famous



I'm the leader of the club... Overthinkers Anonymous





I'm the leader of the club... Overthinkers Anonymous