Government Tyranny & The Takeover of Our US Government-Part 2 - 04-05-23

Dr. Jane Ruby

Apr 5, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby welcomes Katherine Watt to discuss how our US government has been taken over by globalists and communists who are violating the Constitution and individual Rights. Censorship and the distribution of false information are used to control the masses, and hinder them from discovering the truth. Katherine Watt emphasizes that non-compliance and active participation are necessary to take back our Rights. She offers a Re-Constitution starter pack that can be used to fight corruption at local, state and federal government levels. The key to taking back our Liberty and our government starts with efforts at the local level.

Tools to use: https://5smallstones.com/

Katherine Watt Substack: https://substack.com/profile/8540123-katherine-watt

Bailiwick News: https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/five-small-stones-write-a-letter

Government corruption, Katherine Watt, Nullification, Article 10, United Noncompliance

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ggb8e-dr.-jane-ruby-and-katherine-watt-government-tyranny-and-the-takeover-of-our.html