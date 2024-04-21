Create New Account
DailyNugg Ep1: Immigrants, economy and fill-istines, oh my!
channel image
DailyNugg
0 Subscribers
151 views
Published Yesterday

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption.  At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining.  I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg

Source material:

https://interior.ne10.uol.com.br/noticias/2024/04/17/defesa-de-mulher-que-levou-cadaver-a-banco-alega-que-o-homem-chegou-vivo.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-cKQ-emN6Y

https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1780616193742655780#m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DehQKs2uZ0

https://www.tiktok.com/@proproho/video/7356681877069122858

https://treasureislandcoins.com/products/1-ounce-silver-american-eagle-2024.html

