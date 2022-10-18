Powerful Blasts on Nord Stream Pipelines - First Published Underwater Video of Pipeline Damage

This video came from Reuters on Youtube. First video if true.
A preliminary investigation of damages to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea shows that the leaks were caused by ‘powerful explosions,’ Copenhagen Police said.
