Liz Truss' phone hacked, sensitive data compromised - British media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
October 31, 2022
Former UK prime minister Liz Truss has found herself embroiled in yet another scandal, as several British media outlets have reported that her phone was hacked while she was serving as the UK foreign secretary under Boris Johnson.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qsvbi-liz-truss-phone-hacked-sensitive-data-compromised-british-medi