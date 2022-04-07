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Hillary On Ukraine/Russia, Project Bluebeam, Cadbury's Child Labour, Covid's Return & Asset Trading Plus...
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70 views • April 07, 2022
It's all theatre for the great reset or "Great Narrative". Only the naïve shall be left wondering what has happened, rather than knowing how it happened and why.
Agenda 2030 & 2050 still fully underway with Project Bluebeam, the Secret Space Force and ET's intervention all generating from the society "Order of The Black Sun" who form part of the global Cabal which run our corrupt global system.
'Ground Commander' Kim Goguen continues to bring the true history of humanity and the return empathetic humans to power.
The Covid narrative to be brought back for the end of 2022
Why airlines cancelled at the same time all over the world, UNN WILL find out.
Child labour is used to make Cadbury's chocolate, UNN looks more into it.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/624cfbe79c8e34001b47ce1d/05-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Agenda 2030 & 2050 still fully underway with Project Bluebeam, the Secret Space Force and ET's intervention all generating from the society "Order of The Black Sun" who form part of the global Cabal which run our corrupt global system.
'Ground Commander' Kim Goguen continues to bring the true history of humanity and the return empathetic humans to power.
The Covid narrative to be brought back for the end of 2022
Why airlines cancelled at the same time all over the world, UNN WILL find out.
Child labour is used to make Cadbury's chocolate, UNN looks more into it.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/624cfbe79c8e34001b47ce1d/05-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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